US Bancorp DE Has $36.24 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $36,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

SAP stock opened at $282.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.20. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

