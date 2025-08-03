Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,580 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

