Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,257,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,867,000 after buying an additional 227,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

