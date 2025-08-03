Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

