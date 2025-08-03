Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,868,000 after buying an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,029,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRAD. Arete began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

