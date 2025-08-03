Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $613,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $742.47 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $830.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. This trade represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.08.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

