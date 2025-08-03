Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Has $29.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

