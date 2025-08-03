1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

1stdibs.com Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.com has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.00.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1stdibs.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

