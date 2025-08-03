Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 2.0%

CZFS opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

