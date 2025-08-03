eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 161,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.