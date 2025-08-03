Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5%

STZ stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. CJS Securities lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

