Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Asset Entities Price Performance
NASDAQ ASST opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 17.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 976.31% and a negative return on equity of 227.23%.
Insider Activity at Asset Entities
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
About Asset Entities
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asset Entities
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.