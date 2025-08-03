Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Asset Entities Price Performance

NASDAQ ASST opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 17.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 976.31% and a negative return on equity of 227.23%.

Insider Activity at Asset Entities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

In related news, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $217,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,150. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,018.48. This represents a 59.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.