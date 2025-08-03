Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Ainos Stock Down 5.4%

AIMD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ainos has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

