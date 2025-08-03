Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

