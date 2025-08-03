CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price objective on CF Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CFBK opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 11.67%.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,557,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

