ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
