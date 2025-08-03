Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 92,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,454,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

GOOG opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

