DCF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.5% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

