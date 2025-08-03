DCF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $1,312,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $264,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,511.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush raised shares of Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.