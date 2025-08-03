SCP Investment LP Purchases 5,888 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $163.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.56 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

