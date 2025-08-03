Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,635,562 shares of company stock valued at $291,955,743. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

