11,912 Shares in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Redfin by 839.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 290,545 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Redfin Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corporation will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Redfin from $7.30 to $9.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

