Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $932.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,034.15. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.25.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

