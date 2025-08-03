Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes Position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Bruker by 274.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 45.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 1.1%

BRKR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.