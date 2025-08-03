Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.11%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

