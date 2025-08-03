Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

