Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Globe Life by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Insider Activity

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,845.05. The trade was a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,741 shares of company stock worth $11,097,080. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

