Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

