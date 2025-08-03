Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $97,000 Position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Bayforest Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after buying an additional 723,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 332,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

