Vestcor Inc Sells 8,673 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

