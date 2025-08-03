LPL Financial LLC Has $35.05 Million Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $35,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Dover by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average is $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

