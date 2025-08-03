PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 106,112 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106,112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $79,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 49,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.