Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,651 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FER. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 4,066.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,527,000 after buying an additional 6,022,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,783,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,374,000 after buying an additional 3,657,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,047,513 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,716,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,137,000 after buying an additional 885,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,592,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FER. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This is a boost from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

