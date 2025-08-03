Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,338 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Maplebear worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

