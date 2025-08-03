Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 250 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 164.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 251.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

ASML stock opened at $689.82 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $762.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.