Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,760.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,402.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7,379.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $120.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

