PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

