30,000 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 63,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $4,916,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

