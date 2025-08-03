Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 397,917 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,917 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

