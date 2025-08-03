Reviewing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Bancorp pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Civista Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Civista Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $43.98 million 1.90 $7.40 million $1.27 11.33 Civista Bancshares $244.44 million 1.23 $31.68 million $2.53 7.65

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 16.44% 11.79% 0.90% Civista Bancshares 15.83% 9.83% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

