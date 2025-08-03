JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $284.24 and last traded at $289.28. 3,169,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,070,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $803.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

