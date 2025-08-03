2,500 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

