Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 24,872,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 90,209,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 365,934.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,795,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,794,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $6,235,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

