Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.81 Per Share

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 2.81 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a 95.1% increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44.

ASHTY stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $337.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.50.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

