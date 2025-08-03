Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.81 Per Share

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 2.81 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a 95.1% increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
ASHTY stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $337.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.50.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
