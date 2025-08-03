Seaboard Corporation (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,168.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.19. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $3,300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,905.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,682.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.
