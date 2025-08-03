Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.77. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paylocity stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.