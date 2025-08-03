Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.
Flowco has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowco to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Flowco Stock Down 8.2%
FLOC opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. Flowco has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
Institutional Trading of Flowco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.
Flowco Company Profile
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
