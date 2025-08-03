Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

Flowco has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowco to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Flowco Stock Down 8.2%

FLOC opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. Flowco has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Flowco

Flowco ( NYSE:FLOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowco will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

