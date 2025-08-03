Relx Plc (RLXXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 19.50 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.

Relx Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Relx stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

