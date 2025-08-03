Relx Plc (RLXXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 19.50 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.
Relx Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of Relx stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.
Relx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.