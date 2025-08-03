Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (RMBS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on August 17th

Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.
Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF Price Performance
About Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF
The Fund gives investors access to a portfolio of Australian residential mortgage-backed securities with AAA Credit Rating.
