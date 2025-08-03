Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3577 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This is a 39.1% increase from Chow Tai Fook’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Chow Tai Fook Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.95 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.
About Chow Tai Fook
