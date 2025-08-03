Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3577 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This is a 39.1% increase from Chow Tai Fook’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Chow Tai Fook Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.95 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

About Chow Tai Fook

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

